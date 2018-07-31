202
David Hasselhoff marries model Hayley Roberts

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018
FILE - In this April 19, 2017 file photo, Hayley Roberts, left, and David Hasselhoff arrive at the world premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in Los Angeles. Hasselhoff’s publicist confirmed Tuesday, July 31, that the actor has married model Hayley Roberts. The small ceremony between the 66-year-old “Baywatch” star and 38-year-old Roberts took place in Italy with close friends and family. The couple first met seven years ago when Hasselhoff was a judge on "Britain's Got Talent." He was filming auditions at a hotel and Roberts approached him for an autograph. He said he'd only give it to her if she gave him her phone number. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hoff has gotten hitched for the third time.

David Hasselhoff’s publicist confirmed Tuesday that the actor has married model Hayley Roberts. The small ceremony between the 66-year-old “Baywatch” star and 38-year-old Roberts took place in Italy with close friends and family.

The couple first met seven years ago when Hasselhoff was a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent.” He was filming auditions at a hotel and Roberts approached him for an autograph. He said he’d only give it to her if she gave him her phone number.

The pair got engaged in 2016.

The “Knight Rider” actor has two daughters from his marriage to actress Pamela Bach.

