Court: Some statements by Uber gunman should be suppressed

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 5:47 pm 07/31/2018 05:47pm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan appeals court has ruled certain statements made to police by an Uber driver charged with killing six people and wounding two others in southwestern Michigan cannot be used at trial.

The three-judge panel said Tuesday that some of Jason Dalton’s statements should be suppressed because a detective continued questioning him after Dalton “invoked both his rights to counsel and to remain silent.”

The 48-year-old Dalton is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Investigators have quoted him as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him on the night of the 2016 shootings in Kalamazoo County. He’s not accused of shooting customers.

Prosecutors say they are reviewing the appeals court ruling.

Dalton’s attorney, Anastase Markou, says the appeals court “did an excellent job rendering a very thorough and thoughtful opinion.”

