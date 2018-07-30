202
Arkansas attorney general announces birth of baby girl

By The Associated Press July 30, 2018 11:22 am 07/30/2018 11:22am
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first constitutional officer in the state’s history to give birth while holding office.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and her husband, Boyce Johnson, announced Monday the birth of their daughter, Julianna Carol Johnson. Julianna weighs 5 pounds, 15 ounces and is 18.9 inches long. Rutledge’s office says the baby was born Friday.

Rutledge says her daughter is an “absolute blessing and gift from God.” She thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Rutledge is a Republican who was first elected in 2014 and is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Mike Lee in November. She announced her pregnancy in April.

