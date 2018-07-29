202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press July 29, 2018 12:00 am 07/29/2018 12:00am
Share

Hope grows as deadly Northern California blaze slows down

Minneapolis police release bodycam video in Blevins shooting

Harvey Weinstein’s insurers balk at paying his legal bills

Crews lament longer fire season that spawns erratic blazes

Funeral held for last 5 of 9 relatives killed in sinking

5 relatives dead in murder-suicide; 3 at Texas nursing home

Police: Texas mall robbery suspects nabbed; no shots fired

Senate looms as big test for changes to US fishing laws

Serious about laughter, National Comedy Center ready to open

Rep John Lewis, civil rights icon, released from hospital

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500