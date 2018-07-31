AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EDT

LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves New fire erupts in Northern California; homes threatened 4, including boy, dead in murder-suicide amid custody battle Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels’ case…
LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves
New fire erupts in Northern California; homes threatened
4, including boy, dead in murder-suicide amid custody battle
Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels’ case
‘I thought I was dying’: Injured tourist recalls lava blast
Penn State frat member gets house arrest in hazing death
Investigators still baffled by disappearance of Iowa student
Video of abuse at pig farm also highlights common practices
LAPD chief: Officers kill a hostage for 1st time in 13 years
Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.