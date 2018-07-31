AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 12:00 am 07/31/2018 12:00am
LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

New fire erupts in Northern California; homes threatened

4, including boy, dead in murder-suicide amid custody battle

Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels’ case

‘I thought I was dying’: Injured tourist recalls lava blast

Penn State frat member gets house arrest in hazing death

Investigators still baffled by disappearance of Iowa student

Video of abuse at pig farm also highlights common practices

LAPD chief: Officers kill a hostage for 1st time in 13 years

Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

