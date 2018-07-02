2 Polish tourists die in sea collision in Montenegro

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s state broadcaster says two Polish citizens died in a collision between a sail boat and a motor yacht in the Adriatic Sea. The report by RTCG says the accident happened…

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s state broadcaster says two Polish citizens died in a collision between a sail boat and a motor yacht in the Adriatic Sea.

The report by RTCG says the accident happened around noon on Monday when the yacht slammed into the sail boat in a bay by the Lustica Peninsula.

Marina owner Nenad Banicevic said he rushed to the site of the collision and the sail boat’s skipper and a woman next to him appeared to have died instantly.

RTCG says Montenegrin rescue teams and emergency doctors were called to the scene. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement about the accident.

The report says 11 other people were on the two boats, including children. It said no one else was injured and the yacht’s captain was detained.

