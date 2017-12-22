201.5
Woman recounts being groped by drunken man during flight

By The Associated Press December 22, 2017 5:31 pm 12/22/2017 05:31pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former education adviser to New York’s governor says she was repeatedly groped by a drunken man on her United Airlines flight to New Jersey.

Katie Campos recounted the event on Twitter , saying she was groped multiple times by the stranger during the 45-minute flight from Buffalo to Newark. Campos says she was allowed to move seats but the man continued to harass her and other female passengers until the plane landed.

Campos is an executive director for a Buffalo-area Teach for America chapter and says the man was visibly intoxicated and shouldn’t have been allowed on the plane.

The Washington Post reports the man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct after the plane landed.

Chicago-based United says it has no tolerance for the behavior described by Campos.

