Woman dies after she was hit by car on way to Christmas Mass

By The Associated Press December 25, 2017 9:19 am 12/25/2017 09:19am
NORTH PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Suffolk County on Long Island say a 70-year-old woman walking to Christmas Mass in North Patchogue has died after a car struck her.

Police said Barbara Rizzi was struck shortly after midnight Monday as she crossed North Ocean Avenue.

Authorities say she was heading to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in North Patchogue when the 2016 Nissan four-door sedan hit her.

She was pronounced dead after a North Patchogue rescue squad took her to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.

No charges were filed against the 20-year-old Patchogue woman who was driving the car. She was not injured.

Suffolk County Police detectives say anyone with information about the crash should contact them at 631-854-8552.

Topics:
Latest News National News
