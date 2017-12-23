201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Vice apologizes for "boy's…

Vice apologizes for “boy’s club” after sex harassment report

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 9:11 pm 12/23/2017 09:11pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Two co-founders of Vice Media are apologizing for a “boy’s club” culture that fostered inappropriate behavior after an investigative report uncovered rampant sexual harassment at the New York-based company.

The New York Times on Saturday reported that it found four settlements involving allegations of sexual harassment or defamation against Vice employees, including the current president, Andrew Creighton.

The newspaper also talked with more than two dozen women who say they experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct at the company, which has grown from a fringe Canadian culture magazine to a major news outlet. The alleged episodes included groping and forced kisses.

Co-founders Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi sent a note to staff Saturday saying the company let people down in failing to create a safe and inclusive workplace.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest