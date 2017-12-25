DEMOCRATS-TAXES

Dems aim to turn tax plan into cudgel in 2018 midterms

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats are gearing up to blast Republicans in the 2018 midterm campaign for a tax overhaul that cuts taxes for most Americans but gives more generous benefits to corporations and the wealthy.

Republicans are celebrating the package as a way to boost the economy and help working Americans of all income levels.

Democrats say most workers won’t buy Republican arguments even if they see a slight uptick in their take-home pay. They hope the bill can help them reclaim their identity as the party of the middle class.

One congressional candidate outside Philadelphia says the Republican plan is “very cynical.” A Democrat running for Kansas governor says it mirrors what Kansas Republicans already tried. Sweeping tax cuts there led ultimately to steep budget cuts that have angered voters.

SEVERE WEATHER

White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Great Plains

CHICAGO (AP) — If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you’re not dreaming: It’s going to be a white Christmas.

But the trade-off is hazardous driving conditions across New England and the Great Plains. The National Weather Service forecasts snow in the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest too.

No injuries have been reported.

New England could get up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow. Forecasters say snow will sweep across the region late Sunday until midday on Christmas. Strong winds are predicted for Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island with gusts up to 65 mph (105 kph).

Meteorologists predict as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow in Chicago, and an inch more in northern Indiana. Most of Indiana is under winter weather advisory.

Chicago airports are reporting minor delays.

NORTH KOREA-SANCTIONS

North Korea calls latest UN sanctions ‘an act of war’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has called the latest U.N. sanctions to target the country “an act of war” that violates its sovereignty.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions against North Korea on Friday in response to its latest launch of a ballistic missile that Pyongyang says can reach anywhere on the U.S. mainland. The resolution was drafted by the United States and negotiated with the North’s closest ally, China.

North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday that the sanctions are an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region” and are tantamount to a “complete economic blockade” of North Korea.

It also said it’s a “pipe dream” for the U.S. to think North Korea will give up its nuclear weapons.

GUATEMALA-ISRAEL EMBASSY

Guatemala says it is moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The president of Guatemala says the Central American country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Guatemala was one of nine nations that voted earlier this week with the United States when the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a non-binding resolution denouncing President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on his official Facebook account Sunday that after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he decided to instruct his foreign ministry to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The resolution passed at the U.N. declared the U.S. action on Jerusalem “null and void.” The 128-9 vote was a victory for Palestinians, but fell short of the total they had predicted. Thirty-five nations abstained and 21 stayed away from the vote.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trumps attend services at Episcopal church

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is attending Christmas Eve worship services at an Episcopal church in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived Sunday night at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea. The Trumps were married at the church in 2005.

The first lady recently said that attending church on Christmas Eve is a family tradition.

Earlier Sunday, Trump offered season’s greetings to U.S. troops stationed overseas. He also joined the first lady for the tradition of fielding telephone calls from kids tracking Santa’s progress by way of a Defense Department program. He played golf and had dinner with his family.

Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

DEPUTIES SHOT-VIRGINIA

2 Virginia deputies shot responding to domestic dispute

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies have been shot while responding to a domestic dispute in northern Virginia.

The injuries are serious but not expected to be life-threatening. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting occurred in Sterling, which is about 30 miles northwest of Washington. WRC-TV in Washington reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

A suspect is in custody. Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, says there is no threat to the community.

No other information was immediately available.

NORAD TRACKS SANTA

For 62nd year, NORAD takes calls from kids awaiting Santa

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of volunteers are on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his Christmas Eve travels.

NORAD Tracks Santa got underway early Sunday at Peterson Air Force Base. It’s the 62nd year for the wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries.

It began in 1955 when a newspaper ad invited children to call Santa but mistakenly ran the phone number for the hotline for NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command.

Last year, NORAD Tracks Santa received nearly 154,200 phone calls and 10.7 million unique website visitors. It also snared 1.8 million followers on Facebook and 177,000 on Twitter.

The toll-free telephone number for NORAD tracks Santa is 877-Hi NORAD or 877-446-6723. The website is www.noradsanta.org .

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Shoppers spending more may make a merry season for retailers

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers who are feeling good about the economy and spending more than expected on items like kitchen gadgets, toys and coats could make this the best holiday season in several years.

That’s good news for retailers, some of which have had few reasons to be merry. But there’s no question that stores need to keep adapting to how people shop as spending moves online. Customer sentiment could shift again based on how they feel the tax overhaul is affecting them. Tax cuts mean some shoppers may have more money in their pockets, but they could opt to save it.

Experts have issued rosy forecasts for the season. Shoppers seem to be in the mood as unemployment is at 17-year low and consumer sentiment has reached its highest level since 2000.

BC-FBN-WEEK-16-THE LATEST

The Latest NFL playoff race: Cowboys out, Seahawks survive

The NFL’s Christmas Eve schedule is over, as are the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff hopes.

The Seahawks (9-6) stayed alive in the NFC wild-card race, beating Dallas (8-7) 21-12. They play Arizona next week, and are battling the Falcons (9-6), who play Carolina, for the final NFC spot. The Falcons, who beat Seattle earlier in the season, own the tiebreaker.

The Jaguars clinched the AFC South earlier when Tennessee lost. But Jacksonville’s 44-33 loss at San Francisco clinched a bye for New England.

The other late game featured two non-playoff teams, as Arizona shutout the Giants 23-0.

PHILIPPINES-STORM

Typhoon ravages south Philippines with 120 dead, 160 missing

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — One of the deadliest storms to hit the Philippines this year has blown out of the country’s south after unleashing flash floods and landslides that reportedly left more than 120 people dead and 160 missing.

Tropical Storm Tembin strengthened into a typhoon before blowing into the South China Sea on Sunday. Most of the dead and missing were reported in the hard-hit provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Officials say intense rainfall in the mountains most likely caused landslides that blocked rainwater. When the naturally formed dams broke from the pressure, torrents of rainwater smashed into the villages below.

One mayor blamed logging operations in the mountains for flash floods.

