Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

TAX OVERHAUL-TRUMP VOTERS

Trump supporters greet tax law with shrugs and measured hope

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans in Congress are celebrating the signing of President Donald Trump’s tax proposal. The voters who elected Trump seem pleased but far from ecstatic.

Trump was elected with big support from blue collar voters who wanted him to change the economy. Some are not quite sure what to make of a tax bill whose biggest benefits go to corporations and the wealthy.

Most Americans will get a tax break. Some Trump voters in business will see major benefits. And others hope the wealth trickles down to them.

Sam Baker, an Iowa farmer, summed it up when he said: “It’s going to help me a little, I suppose.”

TRAVEL BAN-REFUGEES

Judge partially lifts Trump administration ban on refugees

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.

U.S. District Judge James Robart ruled Saturday for the American Civil Liberties Union and Jewish Family Service after they urged him to halt the ban on refugees from some mostly Muslim countries.

Robart ordered the federal government to process certain refugee applications. He says his order does not apply to refugees without a “bona fide” relationship to a person or an entity within the United States.

President Donald Trump restarted the refugee program in October “with enhanced vetting capabilities.”

It came after the heads of three U.S. agencies sent a memo to Trump saying certain refugees must be excluded unless additional security measures are implemented.

It applies to the families of refugees already living in the U.S. and all refugees from 11 countries.

MISS AMERICA-EMAILS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ex-Miss America chair: I was ‘unjustly vilified’

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The outgoing chairwoman of the Miss America Organization says she was “unjustly vilified” following an email scandal that targeted former Miss Americas.

Lynn Weidner tells The Associated Press she’s confident the full truth eventually will emerge.

She was one of three top pageant officials to resign Saturday, along with CEO Sam Haskell and President Josh Randle.

Emails written by pageant officials that were leaked to the Huffington Post criticized past Miss Americas’ appearance, intellect and sex lives.

FACT CHECK-WEEK

AP FACT CHECK: Trump considers ambitions to be achievements

WASHINGTON (AP) — What to make of President Donald Trump’s new tax overhaul?

He says it’s for the middle class. Democrats say it’s for the rich.

AP Fact Checks find neither side is laying out a straight story on the tax plan signed into law Friday. It indeed is tilted to the wealthy. It also contains tax cuts for average people.

But it’s not the biggest round of tax cuts ever, as Trump keeps saying.

Trump also erred recently in saying the tax plan repeals “Obamacare.”

It ends fines for people who don’t carry health insurance. That’s a major change but other big elements of Barack Obama’s health law remain in place. Among them: subsidies for insurance in the individual market and fines on larger companies that don’t provide coverage to their workers.

MORGUE MEN OF MOSUL

At Mosul morgue, staff bore witness to Islamic State horrors

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — The staff at the morgue in the northern Iraqi of Mosul witnessed firsthand the worst that the Islamic State group inflicted on the people of the city.

The doctors and medics dealt with the victims killed by the militants — men thrown off of buildings on suspicion of homosexuality, women stoned to death for alleged adultery, people shot or decapitated for spying or blasphemy.

Still, they made gestures to honor the dead. They sneaked some bodies of IS victims to their families for burial, rescuing them from disappearing into mass graves. They secretly sewed the heads on the bodies of some of those decapitated.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” said chief medical assistant Raid Jassim. “I always expected them to come at any moment and kill or behead us.”

TRUMP-FBI-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump questions impartiality of FBI official

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is again questioning the impartiality of the deputy director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, who is planning to retire from the bureau in the months ahead after being buffeted by attacks over alleged anti-Trump bias in the agency.

In a tweet Saturday, the president wrote: “How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?”

McCabe spent hours behind closed doors on Capitol Hill this week being grilled by lawmakers on two separate committees. The appearances came as part of a new investigation of the FBI and its 2016 inquiry into Clinton’s email practices when she was secretary of state. McCabe’s role supervising the email investigation has come under renewed scrutiny.

McCabe’s wife, Jill, received $700,000 in donations from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s political action committee and the Virginia Democratic Party for a state Senate race in 2015. The money was donated before McCabe was promoted to deputy director and assumed a supervisory role in the Clinton email investigation.

This story has been corrected by deleting a reference to the Trump tweet falsely stating that Clinton gave money to McCabe’s wife’s campaign; the tweet referred to money from “Clinton Puppets,” not from Clinton.

AP-US-HOLIDAY-SHOPPING-PROCRASTINATORS

Gift wrap or tape in 1 hour: How Amazon aids procrastinators

NEW YORK (AP) — From app to scanner to cart to paper bag to delivery.

Inside an Amazon Now facility, there are no robots or conveyor belts. Instead, workers push carts through the aisles to assemble orders — with crushable items like potato chips on the top. Then the orders are off to delivery people. They’ll be delivering until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

There’s no shortage of late shoppers. More people are waiting to shop, according to research by GlobalData Retail, which found that fewer shoppers had finished buying gifts for adults in the last week before Christmas this year than in the previous two years.

Prime Now delivers all year, but the holidays are the busiest. Amazon.com says Dec. 23 last year was Prime Now’s biggest day in its three-year history.

BC-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-CHARLES DUTOIT

Conductor Dutoit denies sexual misconduct allegations

LONDON (AP) — Renowned conductor Charles Dutoit has denied serious accusations of sexual misconduct.

Dutoit’s office issued a statement Saturday saying the allegations “have absolutely no basis in truth.”

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that four women had accused him of sexual assault.

Dutoit’s statement says he is seeking legal advice and plans to defend himself.

He says “media accusations on serious physical abuse do not help society tackle these issues properly if the claims are in fact not true.”

The 81-year-old Dutoit is artistic director and principal conductor at the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London.

SENATE 2018-THE NEXT ROY MOORE

Will voters listen as GOP tries to stop the next Roy Moore?

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Republicans who hope that Roy Moore’s loss in Alabama makes life harder for other insurgents may find that primary voters aren’t on the same page.

In Arizona, Mississippi and Nevada, entrenched Republicans are wary of outsiders trying to claim their party’s Senate nominations. They fear those candidates would be unelectable against Democrats. Like Moore, the insurgent candidates are backed by former White House adviser Steve Bannon.

Republicans connected to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been blaming Bannon for the Alabama loss and hoping to dissuade donors from funding his other candidates.

But some of the party’s primary voters have a deep distrust of McConnell and party leaders in general and may not listen.

COLTS-RAVENS

Ravens beat Colts 23-16 to edge closer to playoff berth

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Flacco threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Tucker kicked three field goals and the Baltimore Ravens moved a step closer to securing a playoff berth by beating the Indianapolis Colts 23-16 on Saturday.

The Ravens (9-6) scored on their first two possessions and held off the skidding Colts (3-12) in a windy, rain-soaked second half.

Baltimore will reach the playoffs as an AFC wild card by defeating Cincinnati at home next Sunday. Striving for their first postseason berth since 2014, the Ravens have won five of six following a 4-5 start.

Indianapolis made it tough on Baltimore, closing to 16-13 in the third quarter before Flacco threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Maxx Williams with 8:40 remaining.

It was 23-16 when Anthony Walker blocked a Ravens punt, giving the Colts the ball at the Baltimore 27 with 2:36 left. Indianapolis moved to the 10 before a third-down sack and a fourth-down incompletion ended the comeback bid.

Flacco, who went 29 for 38, has thrown for seven TDs with just one interception over his last four games.

