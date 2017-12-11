Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 a.m. EST

SYRIA-PUTIN

Russia’s Putin stops at Russian military base in Syria

MOSCOW (AP) — The Tass news agency says that Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at a Russian military air base in Syria.

Tass said that Putin’s plane landed at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria’s coastal province of Latakia, the heartland of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s Alawite minority. The visit marks Putin’s first trip to Syria and comes as Assad’s forces have retaken control over most of Syria under the Russian air cover.

The air base has served as the main foothold for the air campaign Russia has waged since September 2015 in support of Assad.

TRUMP-GOP CONGRESS

Start the clock for Trump, GOP in last push on taxes, budget

WASHINGTON (AP) — Start the countdown clock on a momentous two weeks for President Donald Trump and the GOP-run Congress.

Republicans are determined to deliver the first revamp of the nation’s tax code in three decades and prove they can govern after their failure to dismantle Barack Obama’s health care law this past summer. Voters who will decide which party holds the majority in next year’s midterms elections are watching.

Republicans are negotiating with Democrats on the contentious issue of how much the government should spend on the military and domestic agencies to avert a holiday shutdown. An extension of the program that provides low-cost health care to more than 8 million children and aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida need to be addressed.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-FEAR OF BACKLASH

Will misconduct scandals make men wary of women at work?

NEW YORK (AP) — Some men see a simple strategy for stemming sexual misconduct at work: Just avoid one-on-one interactions with women.

The idea has gained new currency after an avalanche of allegations against influential men in entertainment, media and politics this fall.

But some women, and men, worry that the same climate that’s emboldening women to speak up about misconduct could backfire by making some men wary of female colleagues.

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg recently wrote that she hoped the outcry over misconduct doesn’t “have the unintended consequence of holding women back.”

To be sure, plenty of people limit contact with the opposite sex. Vice President Mike Pence has long said he doesn’t have one-on-one meals with any woman except his wife, as part of prioritizing his marriage.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Firefighters brace for second week of California wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

The Thomas Fire north of Los Angeles has burned more than 270 square miles, prompted tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed nearly 800 structures.

The fire that started Dec. 4 is 15 percent contained. It was fanned by dry Santa Ana winds that spit embers ahead of fire lines.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says the containment number will likely go down not because of a lack of progress, but because of the fire’s expected growth.

The National Weather Service says gusts up to 40 mph are expected through Monday.

BITCOIN FUTURES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Bitcoin futures soar then settle after debut

CHICAGO (AP) — Bitcoin futures have fallen back slightly from their overnight high.

At 3:40 a.m. central time (0940 GMT) on Monday, the futures contract that expires in January was trading at $17,600.

It opened at 5 p.m. CST at $15,000 and climbed as high as $18,700 in its first day of trading, according to CBOE Global Markets.

The price of a bitcoin was $16,571.03 as of 3:40 a.m. (0940 GMT), according to the bitcoin exchange Coindesk.

IRAQ-UNITED STATES

American diplomat: US looks to counter Iran in post-war Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — The American ambassador says that as Iraq emerges from three years of war with the Islamic State group, the United States is looking to roll back the influence of neighboring Iran in the country and help its government resolve the dispute with the Kurdish region.

U.S. Ambassador Douglas Silliman says that Washington is focused on keeping the peace and rebuilding, and sees Iran’s influence as a problem.

He says “the Iranians have — to some extent — assisted the government of Iraq in defeating” IS but haven’t helped with aide nor have they been “contributing to the U.N. stabilization program.”

Silliman says Washington is encouraged by recent Iraqi efforts to reach out to allies Saudi Arabia and Jordan, and hopes they will play a bigger role in Iraq going forward.

GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS

Nominations for 75th annual Golden Globes coming Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced Monday morning from Beverly Hills, California.

The nominations will begin at 8:15 a.m. Eastern, with a second batch of nominees announced live on NBC’s “Today” show. Among the favorites are Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” and Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.”

In the television categories “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Big Little Lies” could be in for a big morning.

The Golden Globe will be hosted Jan. 7 by Seth Meyers and broadcast by NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

RAVENS-STEELERS

Steelers lock up AFC North with 39-38 win over Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers won one for injured star Ryan Shazier — and wrapped up the AFC North in the process.

Chris Boswell made a 46-yard field goal with 42 seconds left and Pittsburgh’s defense overcame a sloppy night to stop one Baltimore’s last-gasp drive in the Steelers’ 39-38 victory Sunday night.

The Steelers (11-2) trailed by 11 points going into the fourth quarter but capped an emotionally trying week following Shazier’s spinal injury to rally for their eighth straight victory and third division title in four years.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 506 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to top 500 yards passing three times. Antonio Brown caught 11 passes for 213 yards, including two long gains in the fourth quarter that allowed the Steelers to recover after blowing an early 14-point lead. Le’Veon Bell had 125 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns.

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco threw for 269 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception but was strip-sacked by rookie linebacker T.J. Watt on the Ravens’ final snap.

Alex Collins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Ravens (7-6).

HEALTH OVERHAUL-DEADLINE WEEK

Deadline week crunch for health law sign-ups under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration came in looking to dismantle Barack Obama’s health care law, but the Affordable Care Act survived.

Now the administration is on the line to deliver a smooth finale to sign-up season, with a crush of customers expected this week.

Friday, Dec. 15 is the last day for procrastinators to enroll for subsidized private coverage for next year in 39 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov website. Consumer interest has remained brisk, although the Trump administration cut sign-up season in half.

A crunch could slow the website, and lead to long hold times at the federal call center.

Administration officials are saying little about their contingency plans for the final week. But HealthCare.gov has been sending out targeted emails reminding people of the deadline.

FRANCE-BABY MILK-SALMONELLA

Baby milk maker orders global recall over salmonella fears

PARIS (AP) — French baby-milk maker Lactalis has ordered a global recall of millions of products over fears of salmonella bacteria contamination.

The company, one of the largest dairy products group in the world, says it has been warned by health authorities in France that 26 infants have become sick since Dec. 1.

Spokesman company Michel Nalet told The Associated Press on Monday that the “precautionary” recall both in France and abroad affects “several million” products made since mid-February. The company said a possible source of the outbreak has been identified in a tower used to dry out the milk at a production site.

Lactalis employs 75,000 employees in 85 countries, with a turnover of 17 billion euros ($20 billion.)

The symptoms of salmonella infection include abdominal cramps, diarrhea and fever.

