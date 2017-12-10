Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 a.m. EST

TRUMP-CIVIL RIGHTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Mississippi flag protested at museum opening

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is the last state with a flag that includes the Confederate emblem.

And on Saturday, about 25 people, black and white, stood silently during the opening ceremony for two museums in Mississippi with Confederate battle flag stickers covering their mouths.

The flag protest was led by a local actress who said having the Confederate emblem on the flag is “insulting to the people they claim they’re honoring” in the civil rights museum.

President Donald Trump spoke to a select audience at the museums but left before the public ceremony.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: California governor: Fires are ‘new reality’

FALLBROOK, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown says deadly and destructive wildfires in winter are “the new normal.”

Brown on Saturday toured Ventura County neighborhoods ravaged by a weeklong wildfire that killed at least one person and destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings.

At a news conference, Brown said drought and climate change mean California faces a “new reality” where lives and property are continually threatened by fire, at a cost of billions of dollars.

He added that gusty winds and low humidity are continuing and warned that there’s a good chance of seeing “firefighting at Christmas.”

He said it will take “heroic” efforts in the U.S. and abroad to stem climate change and urged U.S. lawmakers to pay more attention to dealing with natural disasters such as fires, floods and earthquakes.

ALABAMA SENATE-GOP VOTING

Most Alabama Republicans say they are voting for Roy Moore

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Most statewide Republican officeholders in Alabama say they’re voting for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she intends to vote for the embattled Moore, as do the state attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner and public service commission president. State Treasurer Young Boozer couldn’t be reached for comment.

But the state’s senior U.S. senator didn’t vote for Moore. Sen. Richard Shelby says he instead wrote in the name of another Republican when he voted by absentee ballot.

Moore is fighting for his political life following allegations that he molested young women and tried to date teen girls decades ago while in his 30s. He has denied the allegations. Polls show him in a tight race with Democrat Doug Jones.

ALABAMA SENATE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Bands play for Jones’s get out the vote push

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two prominent Alabama-based musical acts are helping Democrat Doug Jones get out the vote for Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election against Republican Roy Moore.

Singer Jason Isbell performed a free show for Jones’ campaign in Huntsville Saturday night, and two members of St. Paul & the Broken Bones did a show in Birmingham.

Jones took the stage during the Birmingham show, telling the crowd: “Now is the time to make the winds of change blow through Alabama.” Jones said Moore is divisive and would be a “disaster” for Alabama businesses.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick joined Jones on stage, saying the Alabama race is important to the whole nation.

Isbell played in a mid-sized music hall, while lead singer Paul Janeway and a bandmate from St. Paul & the Broken Bones performed at Birmingham’s city auditorium. The hall seats 6,000 people for shows, but only the floor was full.

WINTER WEATHER-DEEP SOUTH-THE LATEST

The Latest: ‘Very abnormal’ December snowfall in the South

ATLANTA (AP) — The winter storm that smothered much of the South with unusually heavy snowfall for December has passed, though forecasters say some of the melting slush could freeze again overnight.

National Weather Service meteorologist Sid King said Saturday that Southern states saw “very, very abnormal” snowfall for December.

Preliminary reports to the weather service show 7 to 8 inches (18 centimeters) in portions of metro Atlanta. At least 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was reported in Paulding County in northwest Georgia.

In Alabama, at least 3.5 inches (9 centimeters) fell in Birmingham while 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was reported in Anniston. Snowfall of 7 inches (18 centimeters) was reported in Bay Springs, Mississippi, while 5 inches (13 centimeters) were reported in Jonesville, Louisiana.

FILM-THE LAST JEDI-PREMIERE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Stormtroopers, droids start ‘Last Jedi’ carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The world premiere event of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has begun with a squad of Stormtroopers and droids among the early arrivals.

In addition to the Stormtroopers, a group of elite guards clad in red and some of the franchise’s most recognizable droids, C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8 made their way down the red carpet. They made their way into the site as Star Wars music played. They passed cheering fans, some clutching Porg toys and others snapping images with their smartphones.

The premiere is being held at the Shrine Auditorium near downtown Los Angeles.

It will be the first time anyone other than select VIPs have seen the eighth installment in the core Star Wars franchise, which follows the adventures of the Skywalker clan. “The Last Jedi” includes the return of Luke Skywalker, who was only seen briefly in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and the final performance of late actress Carrie Fisher.

IRAQ-THE LATEST

The Latest: US congratulates Iraq on end of war against IS

BAGHDAD (AP) — The United States is congratulating Iraq following the prime minister’s announcement that the war against the Islamic State is over.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the U.S. offers “sincere congratulations to the Iraqi people and to the brave Iraqi Security Forces, many of whom lost their lives heroically fighting ISIS,” in an official statement released Saturday.

The statement adds “the United States joins the Government of Iraq in stressing that Iraq’s liberation does not mean the fight against terrorism, and even against ISIS, in Iraq is over.”

ISIS is an alternative acronym for IS.

Iraqi and coalition officials have stressed that despite the declaration of military victories against the extremists, Iraq continues to be faced with significant security threats.

The Islamic State group has repeatedly returned to their insurgent roots following territorial defeats, targeting Iraqi civilians and infrastructure far from frontline fighting.

TRUMP-JERUSALEM-FALLOUT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Arab leader asks nations to recognize Palestine

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Arab League chief has called on world nations to recognize the State of Palestine with east Jerusalem as its capital in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize the holy city as Israel’s capital.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, speaking Saturday at the start of an emergency meeting of Arab League foreign ministers, said Trump’s decision “condemned” the country that took it and the administration that passed it.

The decision, he said, raises a question mark over Washington’s role as a peace mediator, not just in the Middle East but in the entire world.

“The decision amounts to the legalization of occupation,” said Aboul-Gheit, alluding to the occupation and later annexation of east Jerusalem by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

SWEDEN-SYNAGOGUE-ARSON

3 people arrested in fire-bomb attack on Swedish synagogue

HELSINKI (AP) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly throwing firebombs at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Goteborg.

No one was injured in the attack late Saturday during a youth event at the synagogue and the adjacent Jewish center in Sweden’s second-largest city. Goteborg police spokesman Peter Nordengard said Sunday it is being investigated as an attempted arson. No injuries were reported.

Officials have increased security around the synagogue and at a Jewish center in capital of Stockholm.

Witness Allan Stutzinsky told the TT news agency he saw a dozen masked youths who threw objects into the garden surrounding the synagogue.

Demonstrations have taken place in Stockholm and Malmo in the past week over U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

T25-HEISMAN TROPHY

Walk-on to Heisman: Oklahoma’s Mayfield wins in landslide

NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.

The brash, flag-planting Sooners star won a lopsided vote to become the sixth Oklahoma player to the win Heisman.

Stanford running back Bryce Love was the runner-up, making it five second-place finishes for the Cardinal since 2009. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, last year’s Heisman winner, was third, the best finish by a returning winner since Tim Tebow of Florida in 2008.

Mayfield is the third player to win the Heisman heading to the College Football Playoff. The second-ranked Sooners meet No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. He is the first senior to win the award since Troy Smith of Ohio State in 2006.

