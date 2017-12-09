The Latest: Mississippi flag protested at museum opening

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) —

The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Mississippi for the opening of museums dedicated to the state’s history and its role in the civil rights movement (all times local):

11:20 p.m.

Mississippi is the last state with a flag that includes the Confederate emblem.

And on Saturday, about 25 people, black and white, stood silently during the opening ceremony for two museums in Mississippi with Confederate battle flag stickers covering their mouths.

The flag protest was led by a local actress who said having the Confederate emblem on the flag is “insulting to the people they claim they’re honoring” in the civil rights museum.

President Donald Trump spoke to a select audience at the museums but left before the public ceremony.

In paying tribute to civil rights activists in Mississippi, President Donald Trump says “we strive to be worthy of their sacrifice” and “pray for inspiration from their example.”

He was speaking at the opening of two museums in Jackson, an event boycotted by some black leaders, including civil rights leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba also stayed away from Saturday’s ceremonies, citing Trump’s “pompous disregard” for the values embodied by the civil rights movement.

Trump did not address the controversy in his remarks to assembled guests, but spoke of paying “solemn tribute to our heroes of the past” and dedicating ourselves to “building a future of freedom, equality, justice and peace.”

Trump left before the public opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the adjacent Museum of Mississippi History.

About 50 protesters greeted President Donald Trump at the opening of museums in Jackson, Mississippi, dedicated to the state’s history and its role in the civil rights movement.

Some black leaders — including civil rights leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis — are boycotting the event, saying Trump has sown racial division instead of racial harmony.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, the only statewide elected official who’s a Democrat, declined an invitation to go inside the museums to meet Trump. Hood instead mingled with the public at the ceremony outside.

The national president of the NAACP and the mayor of Jackson also are not attending Saturday’s opening. They said they can’t share a stage with Trump in Mississippi because of his “pompous disregard” for the values embodied by the civil rights movement.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Mississippi to help open a museum dedicated to the state’s role in the civil rights movement.

Some black leaders — including civil rights leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis — are boycotting the event, saying Trump has sown racial division instead of racial harmony.

Lewis had been expected to be one of the main speakers, along with Myrlie Evers, the widow of assassinated Mississippi NAACP leader Medgar Evers.

Medgar Evers’ brother, Charles, who endorsed Trump, was among those who greeted him at the airport in Jackson on Saturday.

Trump plans to tour the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and make brief remarks to assembled guests, but will leave before the public opening of this museum and an adjacent museum on Mississippi history.

