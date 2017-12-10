201.5
The Latest: ‘Very abnormal’ December snowfall in the South

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 5:52 am 12/10/2017 05:52am
Allen and Cooper Alexander, 4, spin around while sledding down a hill Friday Dec. 8, 2017, in Vicksburg, Miss. Heavy snow fell across several Southern states Friday. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on winter weather impacting a wide swath of the Deep South (all times local):

6:00 a.m.

Parts of the Deep South affected by an early snowstorm now must deal with its after-effects.

Forecasters said temperatures for Sunday were not expected to be favorable for melting the snow. Highs across much of North Carolina were not expected to get out of the 30s, and after a brief warm up on Monday, a second round of cold air was likely to stall the melting.

Thousands of customers remained without power in the South.

Parts of the Northeast and New England were braced, Sunday for a share of the early wintry weather. Forecasters said additional heavy accumulations were possible across portions of Long Island, southern and central New England, as well as coastal and eastern Maine

