The Latest: Man electrocuted by downed power line in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on winter weather impacting a wide swath of the South (all times local):

___

10 a.m.

Airports officials say airlines are still canceling flights in Atlanta due to the wintry forecast.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spokesman Reese McCranie says more than 400 flights have been canceled Saturday morning. He says nearly 1,200 were canceled Friday.

McCranie says he expects there will be more cancellations during the early part of the day. He says the runways are not being treated as of yet, because airport officials believe temperatures won’t drop below freezing levels.

McCranie says the airport is looking to begin normal operations by Saturday afternoon. Forecasters said the snowfall would begin to taper off by midmorning.

___

5:50 a.m.

Firefighters in Atlanta say a man has been electrocuted by a downed power line.

The Atlanta Fire Department tells news outlets that the unidentified man was found dead Friday night in the middle of the roadway near the live wire.

Authorities believe the wire had been brought down by the ice and snow that accumulated Friday across much of the Deep South. Officials say residents should not approach downed wires and should instead call 911.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for northern Georgia, including metro Atlanta, until Saturday morning.

___

3:30 a.m.

A winter storm has shrouded the Deep South in snow and threatened more overnight as it advances eastward.

With temperatures expected to sink below freezing across much of the region, forecasters warned that black ice could make roads treacherous. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for northern Georgia, including metro Atlanta, until Saturday morning and forecast up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) of additional snow.

The snowfall was enough to remind some residents of the 2014 storm that brought the city to a standstill and stranded motorists on roads overnight with just 2 inches of precipitation.

Businesses closed and commuters left work early as snow mixed with rain fell in downtown Atlanta, jamming traffic on slushy roads far ahead of the usual rush hour.

___

This story corrects spelling of McCranie’s name throughout.

