Power cut shuts down Rhode Island airport’s main runway

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 5:44 pm 12/23/2017 05:44pm
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Power has cut out to some runway lighting at Rhode Island’s main airport, prompting officials to close the main airstrip overnight as a precaution.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation says the partial electrical outage has darkened edge lighting on the main runway at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

Edge lighting provides visual references for pilots along the entire length of the runway.

Spokesman Bill Fischer says the airport became aware of the outage Saturday morning and electricians are working to repair it. Fischer says the main runway has been closed from sunset Saturday to sunrise Sunday.

He says most incoming flights are landing on another runway.

