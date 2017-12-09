201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Person of interest sought…

Person of interest sought in Houston triple slaying

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 5:18 am 12/09/2017 05:18am
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say three people have been found dead following a shooting inside a Houston home.

News outlets report that 35-year-old Jeffery Noble has been named as a person of interest in connection with the Friday afternoon slayings.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies say Noble was seen leaving the scene in a red 1998 Acura. A woman was able to escape the home and told a neighbor to call 911.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says investigators believe the victims knew Noble.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest