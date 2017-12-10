201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Jane Fonda raises $1.3…

Jane Fonda raises $1.3 million at 80th birthday fundraiser

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 3:39 pm 12/10/2017 03:39pm
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017 file photo, Jane Fonda attends the 2017 ACLU SoCal's Bill of Rights Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. Fonda used her 80th birthday celebration to raise 1.3 million for her foundation. The two-time Oscar-winner raised the funds during a fundraiser called “Eight Decades of Jane” at an upscale Atlanta hotel Saturday night. The event recognized Fonda’s life achievements along with her foundation, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential, which she created in 1995. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Jane Fonda used her 80th birthday celebration to raise $1.3 million for her foundation.

The two-time Oscar-winner held the “Eight Decades of Jane” fundraiser at an upscale hotel Saturday night. The event recognized Fonda’s life achievements along with her foundation, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential, which she created in 1995.

The Atlanta-based nonprofit focuses on teen pregnancy prevention and adolescent health.

Fonda’s foundation hosted the event with 228 guests in attendance including CNN founder and ex-husband Ted Turner, her son Troy Garity and producer Paula Weinstein. James Taylor and Carole King performed several songs including “So Far Away” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

Dolly Parton, Kerry Washington, Ludacris and Oprah Winfrey shared a toast through a video message.

___

Online: www.gcapp.org/celebratingjane

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest