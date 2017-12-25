201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Chopper crew hoists woman…

Chopper crew hoists woman from ship, brings her to hospital

By The Associated Press December 25, 2017 9:37 am 12/25/2017 09:37am
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard officials say a helicopter was used to hoist a woman from a cruise ship 100 miles off the Louisiana coast and bring her to the mainland for medical attention.

The Coast Guard says it received a report from the cruise ship Vision of the Seas on Sunday that a 23-year-old woman was suffering from suspected internal bleeding from a prior incident.

A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and an airplane from the Coast Guard’s Mobile, Alabama, base were mobilized.

The Coast Guard said the helicopter arrived at 10 a.m. Sunday to pick up the woman and transport her to Jefferson Medical Center in New Orleans.

The Coast Guard said she was reported to be stable condition.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest