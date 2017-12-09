Black police group votes no-confidence in union chief

CINCINNATI (AP) — An organization representing black Cincinnati police officers has cast a unanimous no-confidence vote against the local police union’s white president.

A statement from the Sentinel Police Association after its recent vote says Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils has “failed to equally represent African-American officers” in the police department in matters that include discipline and promotion.

Hils has said he is unable to comment on the no-confidence vote because he’s the subject of an internal investigation.

The police department has said it began investigating Hils after a complaint by a black female supervisor.

Lt. Danita Pettis in her complaint claims that Hils during a roll call while she was off work questioned how she became an officer and bragged about arresting her 25 years ago.

