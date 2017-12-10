AP Top U.S. News at 9:54 p.m. EST

Shelby bucks Alabama GOP leaders in voting against Moore

Sandy Hook’s legacy: More security in elementary schools

Sexual misconduct often part of the job in hospitality work

New evacuations as huge Southern California fire flares up

Officials: Whales, after deadly year, could become extinct

Pioneering black journalist Simeon Booker dies at age 99

Racial dispute at beloved bakery roils liberal college town

After allegations, Moore avoids spotlight, questions

Poet Robert Frost’s original Christmas cards on display

Scholarship for Muslim women honors pioneering scientist

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.