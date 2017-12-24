AP Top U.S. News at 10:19 p.m. EST

Dems aim for 2018 midterm boost from Trump tax plan fallout
Obituary project makes homicide victims more than just stats
Adviser: Trump confident in FBI director despite attacks
White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Midwest
2 Virginia deputies shot responding to domestic dispute
Plane headed to Key West for holiday crashes, killing 5
Secret Santa hands out $100 bills to strangers in Topeka
NORAD takes calls from kids around the world awaiting Santa
Sheriff Tony Estrada, another kind of Arizona lawman
Former Texas Congressman says he was abused at boys ranch
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.