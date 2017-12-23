201.5
AP Top U.S. News at 11:20 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 12:00 am 12/23/2017 12:00am
Judge partially lifts Trump administration ban on refugees

Trump supporters greet tax law with shrugs and measured hope

3 Miss America officials resign, 1 apologizes to ex-winner

Appeals court: Trump exceeded authority with travel ban

DC appeals court denies stay of transgender military ban

One more thing to ask Alexa: Where’s Santa on Christmas Eve?

California’s top marijuana regulator talks legalization

Prosecutor: ‘No doubt’ gunman was targeting police officers

Gift wrap or tape in 1 hour: How Amazon aids procrastinators

California wildfire now largest in state history

