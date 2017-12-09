AP Top U.S. News at 9:02 p.m. EST

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 12:00 am 12/09/2017 12:00am
‘Firefighting at Christmas’ may become normal in California

Oklahoma killing highlights issues in domestic abuse cases

Conyers’ House seat to remain vacant for nearly a year

Q&A: What’s next after Rep. Trent Franks’ resignation?

‘I’m not in charge’: Illinois governor’s words may haunt bid

2 Democrats: Minnesota governor’s top choice mulling ’18 run

Prosecutor declines to charge officer in deaf man’s killing

Suspect in Portland train stabbings says he was on autopilot

Video key in ex-officer’s stiff sentence for killing

California lawmaker resigns after bathroom sex assault claim

