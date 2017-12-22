201.5
American aid expert Henrietta Fore appointed to head UNICEF

By The Associated Press December 22, 2017 8:56 pm 12/22/2017 08:56pm
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed a former head of the U.S. Agency for International Development run the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced the appointment of Henrietta Fore on Friday. He says she “has worked to champion economic development, education and health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief for the most vulnerable in the international and developing world.”

Fore was the first woman to head USAID, from 2006 to 2009. She currently chairs the board and is chief executive of Holsman International, a manufacturing and investment company.

UNICEF works in 190 countries to promote the rights and well-being of children.

