3 women killed while trying to flee St. Louis home invasion

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say three women were shot to death as they tried to escape when burglars broke into their St. Louis home.

St. Louis Police Maj. John Hayden says the shooting happened early Friday on the city’s north side.

Police said Friday the victims were 25-year-old Reeba Moore, and Dominique Lewis and Chanice White, who were both 24.

The women were able to get out of the house but were shot inside a car. A man inside the home escaped.

Police received a call about gunfire just two minutes after a burglary in progress was reported.

Hayden says multiple shell casings from different caliber weapons were found at the scene.

The deaths are expected to bring the city’s homicide total to 203 for the year, a 21-year high.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.