2 off-duty officers killed in highway crash

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say two off-duty law enforcement officers have been killed while standing on the shoulder of a highway at the scene of a traffic crash.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Carlos Wolff and Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Sander Cohen died when they were struck by a car as they waited for help after Wolff’s car crashed on Interstate 270 in Rockville.

Police said Cohen called state police at about 10 p.m. Friday and reported he had come upon the scene of a single-car crash in the fast lane of I-270 southbound. He asked for assistance, blocked the lane with his personal vehicle and activated his emergency flashers.

As Wolff — the driver of the damaged vehicle — stood with Cohen on the shoulder of the lane, a car swerved and struck both men. Both men were thrown over the jersey wall into the northbound side.

