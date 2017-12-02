201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » 2 dead after small…

2 dead after small plane crashes into house in San Diego

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 12:13 am 12/10/2017 12:13am
Share
Firefighters stand in front of the house where a small plane crashed into it in San Diego, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Authorities in southern California say at least two people are dead after a single-engine, six-seat Beech BE36 Bonanza crashed into a home. The plane had taken off from Montgomery Field about a half mile away. (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities in southern California say at least two people are dead after a small plane crashed into a home in San Diego.

Local news media report the plane crashed into the house in San Diego’s Clairemont neighborhood about 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

The single-engine, six-seat Beech BE36 Bonanza had taken off from Montgomery Field about a half mile away.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the pilot and a passenger were taken to a hospital with burns, and two passengers died at the scene.

The paper reports the pilot apparently tried to land in a field behind the house. The plane skidded through a fence and crashed into the back of a home, sparking a fire.

The occupants of the house were not home, but neighbors said their small dog died.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest