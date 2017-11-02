World Series champion Houston Astros arrive back home

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston began welcoming the World Series champion Astros as heroes immediately after their charter flight landed at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Water cannons on airport firetrucks sprayed a victory arch of water over the team plane after it landed about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Fans and media were kept at a distance from the jet as it taxied to a cargo tarmac, where the Astros boarded buses headed to Minute Maid Park.

The celebration continues Friday with a 2 p.m. victory parade through downtown Houston that will end with a rally on the City Hall steps, where Mayor Sylvester Turner will pay tribute to the team.

All classes in the Houston school district school have been canceled for the day.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.