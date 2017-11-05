With heavy police presence, crowds come out for NYC Marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — Crowds of spectators are turning out to cheer on the runners in the New York City Marathon, under the watchful eye of an extremely heavy police presence.

The race on Sunday is taking place just days after a truck attack in Manhattan killed eight people.

In Brooklyn, where runners made their way down a long stretch, roads were blocked and officers lined the street. As the runners went by, they were accompanied by an escort of police vehicles.

Those cheering the runners on say the increased security presence was noted, but didn’t dim the experience.

Karen Hester has been coming to watch the race for 10 years and says she’s “not in the slightest” bit concerned about being in a crowded space or the threat of a terror attack.

