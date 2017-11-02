White man nears end of custody for Mississippi hate crime

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A white man has less than six months left in federal custody for his part in the fatal rundown of a black man in Mississippi in 2011.

Dylan Wade Butler pleaded guilty in 2012 to committing a hate crime and conspiring to commit a hate crime in the killing of James Craig Anderson.

Prosecutors said Butler was in a group of young white people who drove from a majority-white suburb into majority-black Jackson to harass and assault African-Americans. Several pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors said another white teenager, Deryl Dedmon, was driving the truck that ran over Anderson.

In 2015, Butler was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Federal records show Butler, now 26, has been moved to a halfway house in Montgomery, Alabama, with a scheduled release date of April 27.

