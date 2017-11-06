Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-CHURCH-SHOOTING-TEXAS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Trump orders US flags flown at half-staff

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump has ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff to honor those killed in the mass shooting at a Texas church.

Trump, who is in the midst of a lengthy tour of Asia, issued a proclamation late Sunday ordering that American flags flown at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, and military posts be flown at half-staff through sunset on Thursday.

Authorities say 26 people were killed and about 20 others were wounded Sunday after a man opened fire inside First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Officials identified the gunman to The Associated Press as Devin Kelley.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says making ‘tremendous progress’ in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is making “tremendous progress” in talks with Japan.

Trump spoke before a bilateral meeting Monday with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay). The two held a working lunch earlier in the day. Trump said it was a good meeting, with conversation on trade and North Korea. He cited progress “on trade in particular.”

The president says he looks forward to continuing the work and says “friendships” have been built.

Trump kicked off his first Asian tour on Sunday in Japan. He is scheduled to hold a news conference with Abe later Monday.

Abe also said they had an “in-depth” discussion and he looked forward to continuing the conversation.

YEMEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Saudi coalition warns Iran over missile launch

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Saudi Arabia is blaming Iran for Yemen Shiite rebels launching a ballistic missile at its capital, Riyadh, warning it could be “considered as an act of war.”

That’s according to a statement early Monday from the Saudi-led coalition now battling Shiite Houthi rebels and their allies in Yemen on behalf of its internationally recognized government.

The statement said: “Iran’s role and its direct command of its Houthi proxy in this matter constitutes a clear act of aggression that targets neighboring countries, and threatens peace and security in the region and globally. Therefore, the coalition’s command considers this a blatant act of military aggression by the Iranian regime, and could rise to be considered as an act of war against the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The statement adds: “The coalition command also affirms that the Kingdom reserves its right to respond to Iran in the appropriate time and manner.”

Iran has backed the Houthi rebels, but denies arming them. There was no immediate response from Iran over the Saudi threat.

SAUDI ARABIA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Saudi crown prince shocks kingdom with arrests

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s heir to the throne is overseeing an unprecedented wave of arrests of dozens of the country’s most powerful princes, military officers, influential businessmen and government ministers. Some of them are potential rivals or critics of the crown prince, whose purported anti-corruption sweep sent shockwaves across the kingdom Sunday as he further consolidated power.

Among those taken into custody overnight Saturday were billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world’s richest men with extensive holdings in Western companies, as well as two of the late King Abdullah’s sons.

The arrest of senior princes upends a longstanding tradition among the ruling Al Saud family to keep their disagreements private in an effort to show strength and unity in the face of Saudi Arabia’s many tribes and factions. It also sends a message that the crown prince has the full backing of his father, King Salman, to carry out sweeping anti-corruption reforms targeting senior royals and their business associates, who have long been seen as operating above the law.

COMMERCE SECRETARY-RUSSIAN GAS SHIPMENTS

Report: Commerce head has stake in firm tied to Putin orbit

NEW YORK (AP) — Newly leaked documents show that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has a stake in a shipping company that does business with a gas producer partly owned by the son-in-law of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The group of journalists behind the Panama Papers reports that leaked records show Ross has a stake in Navigator Holdings. Navigator got 8 percent of its revenue last year shipping gas from Sibur.

Sibur was once more than 20 percent owned by Putin’s son-in law.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists is reporting on a leak of 13.4 million records of offshore entities in tax havens.

The group quotes a Commerce Department spokesman as saying that Ross joined the Navigator board only after it began its Sibur shipments and that he abides by the “highest ethical standards.”

HOMELESS-CRISIS ON THE COAST

Homeless explosion on West Coast pushing cities to the brink

SEATTLE (AP) — A homeless crisis of unprecedented proportions is rocking the West Coast, and its victims are being left behind by the very things that mark the region’s success.

A roaring economy has sent housing costs skyrocketing. People who were once able to get by, even if they suffered a setback, are now pushed to the streets because rents have become so expensive.

Reporting by The Associated Press finds that the surge in the number of homeless people, from San Diego to Seattle, is overwhelming cities and nonprofits.

Public health is at risk, several cities have declared states of emergency, and cities and counties are spending millions — or even billions — of dollars in search of solutions.

Even nonprofit workers who have decades of experience with the homeless are shocked by the surge, calling the situation along the West Coast catastrophic.

Part of an ongoing examination of the homeless crisis along the West Coast.

PAUL ASSAULTED-THE LATEST

The Latest: APNewsBreak: Paul recovering from 5 broken ribs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.

Doug Stafford said it is unclear when Paul will return to work since he is in considerable pain and has difficulty getting around, including flying. Stafford said Sunday that the broken ribs include three displaced fractures, which can lead to life-threatening injuries. The severe pain can last for weeks or months.

Police arrested 59-year-old Rene Boucher on Saturday and charged him with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a minor injury. Boucher is accused of attacking Paul on Friday, but officials have not released a motive.

Boucher lives next door to Paul and his wife, according to Warren County property records.

Boucher was released from jail on Saturday. He has not returned a call seeking comment.

RAIDERS-DOLPHINS

Carr throws for 300 yards to help Oakland beat Miami 27-24

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Derek Carr threw for 300 yards and the Oakland Raiders overcame two fluky plays that cost them possession to beat the Miami Dolphins 27-24 on Sunday night.

Carr went 21 of 30 with one touchdown and one interception. He helped the Raiders convert 8 for 15 third downs.

The Dolphins recovered an onside kick and came up with a takeaway when Oakland fumbled twice on a single play, but failed to convert either opportunity into points. Oakland also overcame 10 penalties for 105 yards, including three for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter.

The Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch, returning from one-game suspension for shoving an official, scored on a 22-yard run, his longest this year. He added another late score and finished with 57 yards on 14 carries.

Oakland (4-5) won for only the second time since Week 2. Miami (4-4) fell to .500 for the third time this season, and lost a close game for the first time in more than a year. In games decided by seven points or less, they had won 12 in a row.

Miami’s Jay Cutler, back after missing one game with cracked ribs, completed his first 16 passes and finished 34 for 42 for 311 yards and three scores. His touchdown pass with 1:32 left cut the deficit to three points, but Oakland recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.

The Dolphins’ worst-in-the-NFL offense again struggled to the run the ball in its first game since trading running back Jay Ajayi. Replacement Kenyan Drake had a 42-yard run — Miami’s longest this year — to set up a touchdown, but the Dolphins totaled just 86 yards rushing and still don’t have a rushing touchdown this season.

SURPRISE TARGET

The Raiders’ Johnny Holton outmaneuvered Reshad Jones in the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown reception. Holton’s celebratory dance was impressive, too — he clasped his hands between his knees and hopped along the sideline.

His only other catch this season was for a 64-yard score.

Carr’s favorite target was tight end Jared Cook, who had eight catches for 126 yards.

BEAT THE CLOCK

Carr moved the Raiders 42 yards in the final 26 seconds of the first half before Giorgio Tavecchio kicked a 53-yard field goal, the longest of his career, on the final play to put Oakland up 13-9 at halftime.

MIXED BAG

The Dolphins’ Cody Parkey missed an extra point but recovered his own onside kick. Miami failed to take advantage, with Kenyan Drake losing a fumble at the 20. Parkey also made a tackle on a kickoff.

HOT POTATO

Oakland fumbled twice on one play. When Carr was hit by Ndamukong Suh and coughed up the ball, 330-pound tackle Marshall Newhouse scooped it up and took off. He also fumbled when hit, and Miami’s Charles Harris recovered.

INJURIES

Miami right tackle Ja’Wuan James went to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter with a left hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

The Dolphins play their third prime time game in a row when they’re at Carolina (6-3) on Monday, Nov. 13.

The Raiders travel to Mexico City to face AFC East leader New England (6-2) next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

SEXUAL HARASSMENT-BEN AFFLECK

Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

LONDON (AP) — Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press for the superhero film “Justice League,” Affleck said he’s “looking at my own behavior ad addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct. He apologized for groping the actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV’s “Total Request Live.” Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap.

Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen, that “more women need to be pushed to power” and that sexual harassment has to also be “a men’s issue” where guys call out inappropriate behavior.

AP-FBN-WEEK-9-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Raiders top Dolphins, move into 2nd in AFC West

Derek Carr threw for 300 yards and the Oakland Raiders overcame two fluky plays that cost them possession to beat the Miami Dolphins 27-24.

Carr went 21 of 30 with one touchdown and one interception. He helped the Raiders convert 8 for 15 third downs.

The Dolphins recovered an onside kick and came up with a takeaway when Oakland fumbled twice on a single play, but failed to convert either opportunity into points. Oakland also overcame 10 penalties for 105 yards, including three for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter.

Oakland (4-5) won for only the second time since Week 2. Miami (4-4) fell to .500 for the third time this season, and lost a close game for the first time in more than a year.

The Raiders are now in second place in the AFC West, two games behind the Chiefs. The Dolphins are third in the AFC East.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.