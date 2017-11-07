Tropical Storm Rina moving north over the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Rina is moving northward over the open Atlantic.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Tuesday morning are near 40 mph (65 kph) with some strengthening forecast over the next two days.

The storm, which doesn’t currently pose a threat to land, is centered about 800 miles (1,420 kilometers) east of Bermuda and is moving north near 12 mph (19 kph).

