Transgender woman says she was jailed with men, assaulted

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A transgender woman says in a lawsuit that she was physically and sexually assaulted during stays at a Pennsylvania jail, because staff refused to place her with female inmates.

The lawsuit by 37-year-old Jules Williams names Allegheny County and jail administrators as defendants.

Attorney Alec Wright says Williams was housed with a male inmate despite having identified as female since she was a teenager and being in possession of a birth certificate and state ID reflecting that identification.

She says she was sexually assaulted and also physically and verbally abused during incarcerations from 2015 to this year.

County spokeswoman Amie Downs says it doesn’t comment on lawsuits.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Williams did.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.