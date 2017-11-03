Tom Cruise, Stephen Colbert among NJ Hall of Fame nominees

201.5
By The Associated Press November 3, 2017 10:23 am 11/03/2017 10:23am
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, Tom Cruise poses during a photocall for the French premiere of "The Mummy" in Paris, France. Cruise, Stephen Colbert and the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia are among the 51 people nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The hall honors people in five categories who live or have lived in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Tom Cruise, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia are among the 51 people nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The hall honors people in five categories who live or have lived in New Jersey. Cruise spent part of his early years growing up in New Jersey, and Colbert lives in Montclair. Scalia was born in Trenton.

Other nominees include former Giants quarterback Phil Simms, author Fran Lebowitz and publisher Steve Forbes.

Voting for the 2017 class is done online at https://njhalloffame.org/2017-nominees/ .

The 2016 members include Kelly Ripa, Wyclef Jean and Rosey Grier.

___

This story has been corrected to show Fran Lebowitz is an author, not a photographer.

