The Latest: Walmart shooting suspect appears in court

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at a suburban Denver Walmart (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
A man suspected of shooting and killing three people inside a suburban Denver Walmart is making his first appearance in court.
A judge told 47-year-old Scott Ostrem that he is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.
Ostrem was dressed in a blue jumpsuit as he sat in between public defenders.
Police have not said if they have discovered a motive for the shooting.
Authorities say Ostrem walked into the Walmart Wednesday evening in the largely blue-collar suburb of Thornton and opened fire.
He was arrested the next day.
Ostrem worked for a roofing company and his boss has said he was a good employee. Neighbors of Ostrem described him as a rude loner who sometimes carried a shotgun.
