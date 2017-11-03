201.5
The Latest: Walmart shooting suspect appears in court

By The Associated Press November 3, 2017 1:22 pm 11/03/2017 01:22pm
This Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo released by the Thornton Police Department shows Scott Ostrem, suspected of fatally shooting several people inside a Thornton, Colo., Walmart Wednesday night. He was arrested 14 hours following a brief car chase that ended at a congested intersection, police said. (Thornton Police Department via AP)

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at a suburban Denver Walmart (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A man suspected of shooting and killing three people inside a suburban Denver Walmart is making his first appearance in court.

A judge told 47-year-old Scott Ostrem that he is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Ostrem was dressed in a blue jumpsuit as he sat in between public defenders.

Police have not said if they have discovered a motive for the shooting.

Authorities say Ostrem walked into the Walmart Wednesday evening in the largely blue-collar suburb of Thornton and opened fire.

He was arrested the next day.

Ostrem worked for a roofing company and his boss has said he was a good employee. Neighbors of Ostrem described him as a rude loner who sometimes carried a shotgun.

