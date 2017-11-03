The Latest: Walmart shooting suspect appears in court

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at a suburban Denver Walmart (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A man suspected of shooting and killing three people inside a suburban Denver Walmart is making his first appearance in court.

A judge told 47-year-old Scott Ostrem that he is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Ostrem was dressed in a blue jumpsuit as he sat in between public defenders.

Police have not said if they have discovered a motive for the shooting.

Authorities say Ostrem walked into the Walmart Wednesday evening in the largely blue-collar suburb of Thornton and opened fire.

He was arrested the next day.

Ostrem worked for a roofing company and his boss has said he was a good employee. Neighbors of Ostrem described him as a rude loner who sometimes carried a shotgun.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.