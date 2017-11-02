THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at a Colorado Walmart (all times local):

1 p.m.

Authorities have identified the three people who were fatally shot at a Walmart in suburban Denver.

Coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan said Thursday that 52-year-old Pamela Marques, 66-year-old Carlos Moreno, and 26-year-old Victor Vasquez died in Wednesday night’s shooting.

Moreno was a grandfather who was a longtime maintenance worker at the Auraria Higher Education Center. It houses various state colleges and universities in downtown Denver.

Spokesman Blaine Nickerson says he was well-known and respected on campus.

11:15 a.m.

Neighbors of the man suspected of fatally shooting three people at a suburban Denver Walmart say he was unfriendly and occasionally hostile toward them.

Gerald Burnett says he was sitting on the stairs drinking coffee one morning at his garden-style apartment building in Thornton when Scott Ostrem came down the outdoor stairway. He says Ostrem told him to move and cursed at him.

Teresa Muniz (MUHN’-is) says Ostrem never returned her greetings and once or twice swore at people for sitting in the stairways or leaving laundry in communal machines.

She says she sometimes saw him carrying a bow and set of arrows or a shotgun into or out of his apartment.

She says most people in the building know one another but she never even knew Ostrem’s name until now.

10:40 a.m.

Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting three people inside a Colorado Walmart has a minor criminal record.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said Thursday that 47-year-old Scott Ostrem had a minor criminal history, but Avila didn’t elaborate.

Court records show a resisting arrest charge against Ostrem was dismissed in 1999.

Court records also show Ostrem filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2015.

Ostrem was arrested Thursday, about 14 hours after the shooting inside a Walmart in the Denver suburb of Thornton.

Two men died inside the Walmart, and a woman died later at a hospital.

A motive for the shooting was unknown.

9:45 a.m.

Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting three people inside a suburban Denver Walmart tried to flee officers in his car but was blocked by traffic.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said Thursday that 47-year-old Scott Ostrem was arrested without incident after a brief chase that started near an apartment about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the Walmart store.

Avila says police went to the apartment and didn’t find Ostrem. But they got an anonymous tip that he was driving in the area and spotted him.

Police took Ostrem into custody after his car was blocked by traffic at an intersection. Avila declined to say if Ostrem was armed.

He says a motive for the shooting is unknown.

Two men died inside the Walmart, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Denver in a busy shopping center. A woman died later at a hospital.

This story has been corrected to show that the tip was that the suspect was driving a car in the area.

8:20 a.m.

Police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of walking into a suburban Denver Walmart and immediately opening fire with a handgun, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Thornton police say 47-year-old Scott Ostrem was arrested Thursday morning, about 14 hours after he fled the store in a car. Authorities used security video to help identify him.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said Wednesday night that the shooting appears random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror.

He says the motive is unknown.

Two men died inside the Walmart, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Denver in a busy shopping center. The woman died later at a hospital.

