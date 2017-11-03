The Latest: Judge dismisses inmate’s bid to halt execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on an execution planned next week in Arkansas (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

An Arkansas judge has dismissed an effort to halt next week’s execution of a convicted killer despite his attorneys’ arguments that he is not mentally competent to be put to death.

Jefferson County Judge Jodi Raines Dennis on Friday dismissed the lawsuit by attorneys for Jack Greene. Greene is scheduled to be put to death on Thursday.

His attorneys have challenged a state law that allows the state’s top prison official to determine an inmate’s competency. Greene’s attorneys have argued he suffers from psychotic delusions.

Dennis ruled that the Arkansas Supreme Court has already upheld the constitutionality of the law. The judge says said she doesn’t have the power to stay Greene’s execution.

___

10:50 a.m.

Arkansas’ governor says he’s unlikely to halt the execution next week of a convicted killer whose attorneys have argued is mentally incompetent to be put to death.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday he’s seen nothing in the case file so far that would prompt him to grant clemency to death row inmate Jack Greene, who’s scheduled to be put to death on Thursday.

The Arkansas Parole Board unanimously recommended against granting clemency to Greene last month. Greene was convicted in the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett, who was beaten with a can of hominy, stabbed and later shot.

Hutchinson said he’d evaluate any additional information that comes to him, but believes Greene is competent to be executed based on Supreme Court standards. Greene’s attorneys have argued the inmate suffers from psychotic delusions.

