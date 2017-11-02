The Latest: Billboard executive ousted amid harassment claim

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against powerful figures in Hollywood and other industries (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Billboard magazine’s chief strategy officer has stepped down following an allegation from a woman who says he sexually harassed her seven years ago when both were working at another music magazine.

According to an internal memo to staffers, Billboard says it takes “these matters very seriously” and that the magazine and executive Stephen Blackwell have “agreed to part ways.”

Amy Rose Spiegel, now 26, and the author of “Action: A Book About Sex,” claimed on Twitter that Blackwell “harassed me and other women, particularly the youngest ones, who reported directly to him” when they worked at the magazine Death & Taxes.

Blackwell is the latest figure in the music industry to be linked to allegations of misusing their power. On Wednesday, Kirt Webster, a major country music publicist who has represented high profile clients like Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Kid Rock and Hank Williams Jr., was accused of sexually assaulting an aspiring country singer. Webster’s company called them “egregious and untrue allegations.”

12:00 p.m.

Attorneys for the company co-founded by film mogul Harvey Weinstein say they want to depose him in a lawsuit he filed seeking his employment file and emails.

Weinstein says he needs the records from The Weinstein Company Holdings to defend himself in potential civil and criminal cases, and to help the company respond to a civil rights investigation by New York’s attorney general.

An attorney for company told a Delaware judge Thursday that Weinstein needs to be deposed to determine his true purpose in demanding the documents, which she suggested is purely personal and thus not allowed under Delaware corporation law.

The judge said he would hold a January hearing to decide whether Weinstein’s demand for corporate records should be granted.

