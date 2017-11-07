The Latest: Attorney says attack on Paul was not political

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on an assault of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul at his home (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

An attorney for the man accused of assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says the attack was not politically motivated but was a regrettable dispute he said most people would regard as trivial.

Matthew Baker sent a statement to The Associated Press on behalf of his client, 59-year-old anesthesiologist Rene Boucher. Police have charged Boucher with misdemeanor assault after he admitted to tackling Paul from behind. A senior adviser said Paul is recovering from five broken ribs.

Baker did not say what the dispute was about. He said the two men have been neighbors for 17 years and worked together when they were both practicing physicians. He said he hopes Paul is doing well and the two men can get back to being neighbors soon.

___

11:40 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says fellow Sen. Rand Paul’s absence while recovering from an assault in which his neighbor is charged creates another challenge in what’s become a daily “Maalox moment” while trying to keep together his slim Republican majority.

McConnell on Monday wished his fellow Kentuckian a speedy recovery from the attack Friday that left Paul with five broken ribs.

It’s unclear when Paul will return to work.

McConnell told reporters in Kentucky “it’s potentially a challenge” any time a Republican senator is absent from the Senate. He acknowledged that his 52-member majority caucus isn’t “always totally in lockstep.”

McConnell said he plans to talk with Paul later Monday.

Police in Bowling Green, Kentucky, arrested one of the senator’s neighbors who is accused of tackling him from behind at Paul’s home.

___

An earlier version of this report had an incorrect spelling of Rene Boucher’s name.

