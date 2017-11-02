201.5
The Latest: AP learns Trump’s settled on Powell for Fed post

By The Associated Press November 2, 2017 10:20 am 11/02/2017 10:20am
FILE - This Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo shows the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. With no policy changes expected from the Fed when its meeting ends Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, investors are instead awaiting the news of Trump’s choice for Fed chair and what it could mean for the direction of interest rates, and perhaps for the economy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the chair of the Federal Reserve (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Two senior administration officials say Federal Reserve board member Jerome Powell is President Donald Trump’s choice to succeed Janet Yellen — the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank.

Trump plans to make the announcement later Thursday at the White House — and the officials are confirming that Trump’s settled on Powell as the next Fed chairman.

The officials weren’t authorized to discuss administration personnel decisions before the president’s formal announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The 64-year-old Powell is seen as a safe choice. He’s supported the cautious approach to raising interest rates that Yellen has pursued during her tenure.

Powell spent years working at investment firms. Unlike the past three Fed leaders, he doesn’t have a doctorate degree in economics.

Yellen had drawn widespread approval for her performance as Fed chair.

—Associated Press writer Ken Thomas.

