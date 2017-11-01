Texas governor voiced ‘concern’ about Red Cross after Harvey

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he raised concerns with the American Red Cross following Hurricane Harvey that donated money wasn’t getting to people who needed it.

Abbott said Wednesday that it seemed like hundreds of millions of dollars weren’t being handed out in a timely or “well-directed fashion.” His office says the most recent conversations with Red Cross officials were in September.

Red Cross spokeswoman Elizabeth Penniman says the organization believes it has been transparent in its response to Harvey and would reach out again to Abbott’s office.

The Red Cross came under criticism after Harvey based on struggles to respond to past disasters. The organization says it has raised $429 million in donations and pledges for Harvey.

Abbott spoke from Washington where he’s pushing for more federal rebuilding dollars.

