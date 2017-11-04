201.5
Terror attack highlights de Blasio’s strained relationships

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 11:59 am 11/04/2017 11:59am
In this photo from Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, New York Mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo walk near the scene of an explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, in New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to cruise to victory over a little-known Republican challenger, but a win might do nothing to solve his bigger problem, a feud with fellow Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A terror attack is highlighting New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s complicated relationships with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump.

The relationships may be moving in opposite directions as the Democrat gets closer to securing a second term as chief executive of America’s largest city. Independent candidate Bo Dietl and Republican Nicole Malliotakis say de Blasio’s rocky relationships are hurting the city.

The election is on Tuesday.

De Blasio has lashed out at Trump with increasingly frequency as Election Day approaches. He softened his tone only briefly after a man driving a pickup truck killed eight people on a city bike path.

The tense relationship between de Blasio and Cuomo appeared to be improving in the days after the attack, however.

