Terror attack highlights de Blasio’s strained relationships

NEW YORK (AP) — A terror attack is highlighting New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s complicated relationships with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump.

The relationships may be moving in opposite directions as the Democrat gets closer to securing a second term as chief executive of America’s largest city. Independent candidate Bo Dietl and Republican Nicole Malliotakis say de Blasio’s rocky relationships are hurting the city.

The election is on Tuesday.

De Blasio has lashed out at Trump with increasingly frequency as Election Day approaches. He softened his tone only briefly after a man driving a pickup truck killed eight people on a city bike path.

The tense relationship between de Blasio and Cuomo appeared to be improving in the days after the attack, however.

