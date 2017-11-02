201.5
Rep. Lamar Smith says he’s won’t be seeking re-election

By The Associated Press November 2, 2017 4:16 pm 11/02/2017 04:16pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Lamar Smith, chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, says he won’t be seeking re-election after 16 terms in office.

Smith, a Texas Republican, says in a statement Thursday “this seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the 21st District to someone else.”

He completes his term as committee chairman at the end of 2018.

Smith is skeptical climate change is caused by human behavior. He also encouraged Americans to get their news from President Donald Trump and not the news media.

Smith says it’s humbling to live in a small Washington apartment four nights a week. But he says traveling back to Texas most weekends “recharges the batteries.”

He says he hopes to find other ways to stay involved in politics.

