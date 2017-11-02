Police: Michigan woman applies for job, then steals cash

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say it didn’t take long for them to catch a woman suspected of stealing cash from a northern Michigan restaurant, since she’d just filled out a job application at the eatery.

Michigan State Police were told a 47-year-old Alpena woman filled out the application at Mandarin Garden in Alpena County this week, and then took money out of the cash register. WHSB-FM reports she was confronted by employees and fled, but police say they quickly found her at home.

She was arrested and is expected to face charges including larceny. The stolen money was recovered and returned to the restaurant.

