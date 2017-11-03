Police: Fetty Wap caught drag racing, charged with DUI

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested and charged with DUI and other counts after police say he was caught drag racing another vehicle on a New York City highway early Friday morning.

New York Police Department spokesman Sgt. Thomas Antonetti tells The Associated Press that Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was spotted speeding on the Gowanus Expressway just after 1 a.m. and was clearly racing another vehicle.

Antonetti says Maxwell was pulled over and given a breathalyzer test that registered a blood-alcohol level of .09, just over the legal limit of .08.

In addition to DUI, Maxwell is also charged with a host of traffic offenses.

Police say Maxwell will be arraigned later Friday in Brooklyn. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.