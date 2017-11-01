NYC elections board settles case over voter removal

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Board of Elections has agreed to change how it manages voter registration rolls under a legal settlement reached with federal and state authorities.

The board will overhaul its procedures for purging voters, submit to monitoring, and agree to restore the names of voters who were improperly purged.

The Department of Justice, the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn and Democratic state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the agreement Wednesday. Investigators say officials violated federal law by purging names of voters simply because they hadn’t voted recently.

About 200,000 voters were stricken from the rolls before the 2016 primary, prompting widespread complaints, a lawsuit and federal and state investigations.

A spokeswoman for the board said the agency has no comment on the settlement, which is subject to court approval.

