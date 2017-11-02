No dismissal of suit over abuse of prostitute’s children

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused a motel company’s request to dismiss a lawsuit involving the abuse of a prostitute’s children.

Tuesday’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the guardian for 8-year-old Ethan Ford, whose mother, Tanasia Milligan, is serving 20 years for the beating death of her 4-year-old daughter, Autumn.

The judge said the motel had a duty of reasonable care to protect its patrons. The lawsuit claims Budget Motor Lodge in New Castle knew or should have known that the children were being abused and other illegal conduct was happening at the motel in 2014.

The suit also names state officials. Child protection workers had conducted four investigations into Tanasia Milligan but determined that repeated complaints of abuse and neglect of her daughter and young son were unsubstantiated.

