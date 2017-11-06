Nancy Friday, author of ‘My Secret Garden,’ dead at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalist and author of the best-selling book “My Secret Garden” Nancy Friday has died.

Literary agent Robert Thixton says Friday died Sunday morning in her Manhattan apartment. She was 84 and died of complications from Alzheimer’s.

“My Secret Garden: Women’s Sexual Fantasies,” explicit letters and interviews gathered by Friday, was published in 1973. It was widely regarded as the first major book to compile women’s sexual fantasies and made her a celebrity who would be interviewed Bill Maher and Tom Snyder among others. Her other books included “Women On Top,” ”Jealousy and Envy” and “Beyond My Control.”

Friday was a graduate of Wellesley College who worked as a newspaper and magazine reporter in the 1960s before becoming an author.

